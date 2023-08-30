Letter: NextEra merger would have improved HECO

In 2014, NextEra Energy Inc. proposed a merger with Hawaii Electric Industries, Inc (HEI). The merger was subsequently rejected by the state Public Utilities Commission and then-Gov. David Ige.
State Rep. Chris Lee, chairman of the House Energy and Environmental Protection Committee, said, “This decision is a huge win for local consumers and affirms that from this day forward major utility decisions must make the interests of local residents a priority …”
In south Florida where we live, NextEra and its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light (FPL), have hardened our power grid system by burying lines or replacing wooden power poles with concrete or steel poles.
They are well-managed and prepared for any emergency, including staging sites located throughout their service area for immediate response.
NextEra is the largest wind and solar company in North America, well-capitalized and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
When the state rejected the NextEra offer, we thought it short-sighted. The merger could have brought state-of-the-art technology, improved electricity service, emergency preparedness and enhanced living conditions to the Hawaiian islands.
Dudley Omura
North Palm Beach, Fla.
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.