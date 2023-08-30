Letter: NextEra merger would have improved HECO

In 2014, NextEra Energy Inc. proposed a merger with Hawaii Electric Industries, Inc (HEI). The merger was subsequently rejected by the state Public Utilities Commission and then-Gov. David Ige.

State Rep. Chris Lee, chairman of the House Energy and Environmental Protection Committee, said, “This decision is a huge win for local consumers and affirms that from this day forward major utility decisions must make the interests of local residents a priority …”

In south Florida where we live, NextEra and its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light (FPL), have hardened our power grid system by burying lines or replacing wooden power poles with concrete or steel poles.

They are well-managed and prepared for any emergency, including staging sites located throughout their service area for immediate response.

NextEra is the largest wind and solar company in North America, well-capitalized and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

When the state rejected the NextEra offer, we thought it short-sighted. The merger could have brought state-of-the-art technology, improved electricity service, emergency preparedness and enhanced living conditions to the Hawaiian islands.

Dudley Omura

North Palm Beach, Fla.

