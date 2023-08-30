Letter: Streamline rebuilding of houses on Maui

When homeowners begin to rebuild their homes on Maui, there should be some basic house plans that already have been approved. Plans that have already been approved would help avoid any delays in obtaining building permits.

Developers and home contractors could start work on typical plans with minor variations for possible additions when the owners have the financing available.

Permit review time would only require a check of plot plans that would need to conform to setback requirements and utility service hookups.

This would reduce the costs of providing rent relief for families and help these families rebuild and reunite with their neighbors and friends sooner.

Kim Inoue

Moanalua

