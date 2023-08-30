comscore Letter: Unfortunate rush to judgment on utility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Unfortunate rush to judgment on utility

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Many are providing for the needs of those who are suffering from the Lahaina fire. These acts of kindness are testament to how much people care about our Maui community.

Unfortunately, there is also an ugly side. Barely two to three weeks since the fire started, many have rushed to judgment about who was responsible for it. Our state attorney general hasn’t yet completed the investigation. Many individuals and the County of Maui have already proceeded down the litigation path.

As a former employee of 37 years and a retiree of Hawaiian Electric and Maui Electric, I am saddened that this is where we are today.

We have been a partner of this Maui community for many years, serving our common customers and residents to the best of our ability within the approved orders of the state Public Utilities Commission.

Let’s look to prayer and a future that includes malama and kuleana.

Stephen Kealoha

Pukalani, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Editorial: West Maui students need close support

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up