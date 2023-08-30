Letter: Unfortunate rush to judgment on utility

Many are providing for the needs of those who are suffering from the Lahaina fire. These acts of kindness are testament to how much people care about our Maui community.

Unfortunately, there is also an ugly side. Barely two to three weeks since the fire started, many have rushed to judgment about who was responsible for it. Our state attorney general hasn’t yet completed the investigation. Many individuals and the County of Maui have already proceeded down the litigation path.

As a former employee of 37 years and a retiree of Hawaiian Electric and Maui Electric, I am saddened that this is where we are today.

We have been a partner of this Maui community for many years, serving our common customers and residents to the best of our ability within the approved orders of the state Public Utilities Commission.

Let’s look to prayer and a future that includes malama and kuleana.

Stephen Kealoha

Pukalani, Maui

