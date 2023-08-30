Off The News: One search ends, another continues

The meticulous search of the Lahaina disaster area for human remains has ended on land, with 100% of the area devastated by the Aug. 8 wildfires now covered. Divers from the Maui Fire Department, Navy and Coast Guard continued to search waters off Lahaina.
It’s a sorrowful effort. Each discovery of remains would allow for matching of identities against the list of those missing in the Lahaina fire, but also confirms a loss.
