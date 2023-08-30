Nam goes low in LPGA qualifying

Kaiser grad Malia Nam shot a 66 on the Indian Wells course in San Diego on Tuesday, rocketing up to third place in the first stage of LPGA qualifying, Nam — who opened with a 71 on Monday, carded seven birdies and had only one bogey in her round — trails Canadian amateur Savannah Grewal by two strokes.

The top 95 finishers after Thursday’s final round advance to the second round of qualifying.

Three Hawaii golfers are under that number at the halfway mark. Marissa Chow is in 32nd place at 3 under par and Brittany Fan is in 48th at 2 under.

Claire Choi (T146), Mari Chun (T194), Allysha Mae Mateo (T241), Kalea Heu (T280) and Ester Kang (309th) are also representing Hawaii.