comscore Nam goes low in LPGA qualifying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Nam goes low in LPGA qualifying

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Kaiser grad Malia Nam shot a 66 on the Indian Wells course in San Diego on Tuesday, rocketing up to third place in the first stage of LPGA qualifying, Nam — who opened with a 71 on Monday, carded seven birdies and had only one bogey in her round — trails Canadian amateur Savannah Grewal by two strokes.

The top 95 finishers after Thursday’s final round advance to the second round of qualifying.

Three Hawaii golfers are under that number at the halfway mark. Marissa Chow is in 32nd place at 3 under par and Brittany Fan is in 48th at 2 under.

Claire Choi (T146), Mari Chun (T194), Allysha Mae Mateo (T241), Kalea Heu (T280) and Ester Kang (309th) are also representing Hawaii.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti developed into one of the state’s best running backs
Next Story
Television and radio – August 30, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up