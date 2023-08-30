Scoreboard – August 30, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
SOCCER
College: exhibition, Lincoln vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH, Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH Varsity II boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Le
Jardin, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani,
6 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Woodinville (Wash.) at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
College men: Western Oregon vs.
Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
College women: Hawaii Challenge, Cal Poly Pomona vs. American International (Mass.), 2 p.m. at McCabe gym; Simon Fraser vs. West Virginia State, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym; Sonoma State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
WATER POLO
High school boys: Punahou Invitational, Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha,
6 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Girls Varsity III
Tuesday
La Pietra def. St. Andrew’s 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 18-25, 15-12
