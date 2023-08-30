comscore Scoreboard – August 30, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – August 30, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

CALENDAR

Today
SOCCER
College: exhibition, Lincoln vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH, Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH Varsity II boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Le
Jardin, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani,
6 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Woodinville (Wash.) at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
College men: Western Oregon vs.
Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
College women: Hawaii Challenge, Cal Poly Pomona vs. American International (Mass.), 2 p.m. at McCabe gym; Simon Fraser vs. West Virginia State, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym; Sonoma State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
WATER POLO
High school boys: Punahou Invitational, Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha,
6 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH
Girls Varsity III
Tuesday
La Pietra def. St. Andrew’s 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 18-25, 15-12

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and radio – August 30, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up