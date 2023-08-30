comscore Television and radio – August 30, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 30, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Phillies 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Cardinals 8:15 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Rugby: nrl
Brisbane Broncos vs. Melbourne Storm 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
SOCCER
Italian (B): Sampdoria vs. Venezia 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Sudamericana: Defen. y Justicia vs. Botafogo noon BEIN NA/229 NA
Caribbean Cup: Golden Lion vs. Defen. Force noon FSP NA/231* NA
Caribbean Cup: Pantoja vs. Dunbeholden 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College women: Utah Valley at Utah 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: Utah Valley at Utah 2 p.m. P12MT NA/238* 258*
Sudamericana: Racing vs. Boca 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Cent. Am. Cup: Comunicacns. vs. Herediano 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Tennis
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Volleyball: college women
Wisconsin at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262
Omaha at Nebraska 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
 
THURSDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at Tigers 7:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Giants at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Braves at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Storm at Sparks 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Kent State at UCF 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Elon at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
N.C. State at Connecticut 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Nebraska at Minnesota 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
South Dakota at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Florida at Utah 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Southern Utah at Arizona State 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*
GOLF
DP World: Omega European Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Portland Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Women’s French Cup: Ath. Madrid vs. PSG 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Women’s French Cup: Milan vs. Liverpool 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Sudamericana: Sao Paulo vs. LDU Quito 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Cent. Am. Cup: Olancho vs. S. Miguelt. 1:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Libertadores: Olimpia vs. Fluminense 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
USC at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Angels at Phillies 9 a.m. (JIP) 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Reds at Giants 9:15 a.m. 1500-AM
 
THURSDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Tigers 7:10 a.m. 1500-AM
College football: Florida at Utah 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Giants at Padres 3:40 p.m. 1500-AM
Women’s volleyball: USC at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hale steps down as Saint Louis basketball coach
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 30, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up