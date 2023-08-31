comscore Letter: Haley wasn’t ‘brave’ on Trump conviction issue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Haley wasn’t ‘brave’ on Trump conviction issue

Kathleen Parker wrote that Nikki Haley won the first GOP debate and praised her for being “brave” and having the “courage to do what others (except Chris Christie) refused to do: speak truth to Donald Trump’s power” (“Nikki Haley won GOP debate on brains and experience,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27).

Pardon me, but I saw Haley raise her hand to say she would support Trump’s nomination even if he was convicted of a crime, by definition including the Jan. 6 indictment pending in federal court in Washington, D.C. This indictment is essentially for insurrection, seeking to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. I fail to see what was so “brave” and “courageous” about Haley giving this promise of future support for a convicted Trump.

Richard DeRobertis

Kailua

