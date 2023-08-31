Letter: Restore Lahaina with local talent and vision

Lahaina is unique in its history, and its appeal relates directly to that history, including the original buildings. It should be reproduced, not just replaced. This should not be a project for developers outside of Hawaii or Maui. The state has the local talent — Hawaiians who would bring true aloha back to Lahaina, its businesses and its people. It is owed to the people. The culture is pure and deep. Protect it!

Robert Ryan

Scottsdale, Ariz.

