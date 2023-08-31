Letter: Wildfire tragedy reveals Maui’s tourism fantasy

Feeling “called home” to Maui, I arrived here in 1975 with a backpack, $100 and a guitar with extra sets of strings, imagining “Gilligan’s Island” wouldn’t have a music store. Stepping out of the plane, smelling my first taste of the tropics.

Hitchhiking to the one health food store to maybe meet someone with an extra bed, I was immediately shocked by the site of, not one, but three shopping malls in Kahului. Clearly, I’d been sold a fantasy of a paradise long paved over.

Maui welcomed me and now 48 years later, my life is filled with a long marriage of raising kids and now helping to raise grandkids, a beautiful home, blessed with good work, community service and a Maui family. I’m recalling all this as the world’s hearts and thoughts have turned this way at the news of what has befallen our precious home.

For the moment, the fantasy that the tourism promotion industry has been telling, fueled by millions of dollars, has been punctured for all the world to see. Is this Maui’s “Mauna Kea” moment?

The Rev. Bodhi Be

Haiku

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter