Off The News: Biden taps Smith for federal judgeship

President Joe Biden will nominate Micah W.J. Smith, assistant U.S. attorney for Hawaii since 2018, as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, the White House has announced.

Smith received his juris doctor, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2006. Notably, he clerked from 2007 to 2008 for David Souter, a U.S. Supreme Court justice from 1990 to 2009. Souter, though appointed by Republican President George H.W. Bush, largely voted with a then-liberal majority on issues including abortion rights and affirmative action.