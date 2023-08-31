Off The News: UH-Manoa turns into lively sports hub

In a rare Friday game that will limit activities that day at the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus, the UH football team takes on Stanford. Expect the nationally televised 5 p.m. game, UH’s first at-home game of the season, to create traffic in the area, with a capacity crowd of 15,000 fans anticipated at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Before that, though, UH fans can root for another squad tonight: The UH Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes on USC at 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center. Go, ’Bows!
