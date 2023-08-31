comscore Arakawa voted preseason Player of Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Arakawa voted preseason Player of Year

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 pm
Hawaii Hilo forward Teani Arakawa was named the PacWest women’s soccer preseason Player of the Year and teammate Phoebe Barnes was tabbed Goalkeeper of the Year in a voting of conference coaches released Wednesday.

The Vulcans, who finished 13-1-3 last season, were picked to finish second behind Concordia Irvine in the 11-team conference. Chaminade was picked sixth and Hawaii Pacific ninth.

Arakawa, a junior and King Kekaulike graduate, had eight goals and four assists last season. Barnes, also a junior, played for Sonoma State the previous three seasons.

Vulcans senior forward Nanea Wall, senior midfielders Filippa Graneld and Alyssa Padron, and sophomore defender Alia Bournay also made the preseason first team.

