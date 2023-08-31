Scoreboard – August 31, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Woodinville (Wash.) at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
College men: Western Oregon vs.
Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
College women: Hawaii Challenge, Cal Poly Pomona vs. American International (Mass.), 2 p.m. at McCabe gym; Simon Fraser vs. West Virginia State, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym; Sonoma State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
WATER POLO
High school boys: Punahou Invitational, Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha,
6 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
College: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
Non-League: Kaimuki at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. West Anchorage (Alaska), 7 p.m. at Radford; Kamehameha at Waipahu,
7:30 p.m.
OIA Open: Kahuku at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Lincoln (Calif.) vs.
Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaii Challenge.
At St. Francis’ Shark Tank: West Virgina State vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 10 a.m.;
American International (Mass.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. At McCabe gym: Simon
Fraser vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Sonoma State vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; Cal Poly
Pomona vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:30 p.m.
WATER POLO
High school boys: Punahou Invitational,
Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific (ILH game), 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha (ILH game), 5 p.m.; Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.;
Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.
ILH Varsity II boys: Mid-Pacific at
Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
BULLETIN BOARD
SWIMMING
Pac-Five is seeking a swimming
coordinator/head coach. Previous
coaching experience at the high school level preferred. Must comply with HHSAA and ILH league policies, regulations and procedures. Deadline: Sept. 15. Send
resumes to Pac-Five athletic director Peter Estomago at estomago@hawaii.edu
WATER POLO
HIGH SCHOOL
Punahou Boys Invitational
At Punahou
Tuesday
Punahou 20, Mid-Pacific 10. Goal
scorers—Pun: Nicholas Davidson 5, Skyler Tjapkes 4, Kodai Eskin 3, Hayden Dikeman 2, Charley Kakos 2, Shota Eskin, Dylan McManus, Aka Pietsch, Blake Garlin. MPI: Dylan Morris 3, Derek Hunsaker 2, Noah Yang 2, Jordan Clifford, Finley Razee, Rylind Butler.
ILH
Wednesday
Boys Varsity II
Le Jardin II 8, Mid-Pacific 7, OT. Goal scorers—LeJ: Oliver Miller 4, Achilles Thornton 2, Anthony Klutz 2. MPI: Adrian Monda 6, Milo Kiyabu.
Kamehameha II 13, ‘Iolani II 1. Goal scorers—KS: Lennox Quihano Meehan 3, Oliko Hudgens 2, Kyan Shigekane 2, Shane Koki 2, Drew Apuna, Camden Fong, Kalala Trinidad, Kamakoa Kulahiwa. Iol: Kaiden Lee.
Tuesday
Boys Varsity I
‘Iolani 12, Le Jardin 8. Goal scorers—Iol: Nigel Palalay 5, Reef Hangai 4, Jackson Iwata 3. LJA: Walker Slay 2, Wilson Smith 2, Jaxson Hinrichs, Jack Ferandin, Kai Aus, Zavior Ward.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Wednesday
Girls JV
Mid-Pacific def ‘Iolani Red 25-19, 25-14
Kamehameha White def ‘Iolani Black
25-22, 25-11
Punahou Gold def. Maryknoll 23-25, 25-22,
25-9
Punahou Blue def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14,
25-16
BIIF
Wednesday
Girls Varsity
Hawaii Prep def. St. Joseph’s 25-10, 25-9,
25-22
Konawaena def. Kanu o ka ‘Aina 25-10,
25-7, 25-15
Girls JV
Hawaii Prep def. Honokaa 25-12, 25-7
