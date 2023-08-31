Scoreboard – August 31, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

Non-League: Woodinville (Wash.) at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College men: Western Oregon vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hawaii Challenge, Cal Poly Pomona vs. American International (Mass.), 2 p.m. at McCabe gym; Simon Fraser vs. West Virginia State, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym; Sonoma State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

WATER POLO

High school boys: Punahou Invitational, Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha,

6 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

College: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Non-League: Kaimuki at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. West Anchorage (Alaska), 7 p.m. at Radford; Kamehameha at Waipahu,

7:30 p.m.

OIA Open: Kahuku at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Lincoln (Calif.) vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Challenge.

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank: West Virgina State vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 10 a.m.;

American International (Mass.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. At McCabe gym: Simon

Fraser vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Sonoma State vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; Cal Poly

Pomona vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

High school boys: Punahou Invitational,

Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific (ILH game), 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha (ILH game), 5 p.m.; Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.;

Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.

ILH Varsity II boys: Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

BULLETIN BOARD

SWIMMING

Pac-Five is seeking a swimming

coordinator/head coach. Previous

coaching experience at the high school level preferred. Must comply with HHSAA and ILH league policies, regulations and procedures. Deadline: Sept. 15. Send

resumes to Pac-Five athletic director Peter Estomago at estomago@hawaii.edu

WATER POLO

HIGH SCHOOL

Punahou Boys Invitational

At Punahou

Tuesday

Punahou 20, Mid-Pacific 10. Goal

scorers—Pun: Nicholas Davidson 5, Skyler Tjapkes 4, Kodai Eskin 3, Hayden Dikeman 2, Charley Kakos 2, Shota Eskin, Dylan McManus, Aka Pietsch, Blake Garlin. MPI: Dylan Morris 3, Derek Hunsaker 2, Noah Yang 2, Jordan Clifford, Finley Razee, Rylind Butler.

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin II 8, Mid-Pacific 7, OT. Goal scorers—LeJ: Oliver Miller 4, Achilles Thornton 2, Anthony Klutz 2. MPI: Adrian Monda 6, Milo Kiyabu.

Kamehameha II 13, ‘Iolani II 1. Goal scorers—KS: Lennox Quihano Meehan 3, Oliko Hudgens 2, Kyan Shigekane 2, Shane Koki 2, Drew Apuna, Camden Fong, Kalala Trinidad, Kamakoa Kulahiwa. Iol: Kaiden Lee.

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani 12, Le Jardin 8. Goal scorers—Iol: Nigel Palalay 5, Reef Hangai 4, Jackson Iwata 3. LJA: Walker Slay 2, Wilson Smith 2, Jaxson Hinrichs, Jack Ferandin, Kai Aus, Zavior Ward.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV

Mid-Pacific def ‘Iolani Red 25-19, 25-14

Kamehameha White def ‘Iolani Black

25-22, 25-11

Punahou Gold def. Maryknoll 23-25, 25-22,

25-9

Punahou Blue def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14,

25-16

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. St. Joseph’s 25-10, 25-9,

25-22

Konawaena def. Kanu o ka ‘Aina 25-10,

25-7, 25-15

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Honokaa 25-12, 25-7