Letter: Defend the democracy fought for by so many

I am a U.S. federal government retiree who served more than 45 years both overseas and in Washington, D.C. When I joined the federal service, I took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution from foes both foreign and domestic. My father was a member of the 100th Infantry Battalion and fought to give us the opportunity to serve our county as a proud citizen.

What has become of this country? I am particularly ashamed and angered to hear Republican presidential candidates during the recent debate raise their hand to the question of whether or not they would support Donald Trump if he is convicted and is the party’s nominee for the presidency. This is ludicrous at best. I would strongly point out that those who raised their hands are not qualified to run for president since they do not believe in the rule of law!

I want the people in Hawaii and all the good people in the U.S. to raise their voices for democracy and remember the freedoms we share have come with the dedication and sacrifices of those that have cared for what is right.

Stanley Enga

Kapolei

