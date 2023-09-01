Letter: HECO needs to invest in maintaining lines

Hawaiian Electric should invest more in its line-clearance program to be sure power lines are not compromised by weather events like the fires on Maui in early August.

Nearly every island has overhead power lines owned by HECO that are in serious need of maintenance and clearing. As we drive around Hawaii island, we often see (and report) numerous issues of really old power lines carrying heavy loads, lines breaking and hanging on the side of the road (possibly from other utilities but the same poles), vines, brush and coconut trees growing into the lines, their leaves showing the signs of severe browning and burning.

These are serious, potentially catastrophic hazards that could cause electrocutions or fires that need to be immediately addressed by HECO. Where are the line clearance and maintenance crews before storms arrive? An ounce of prevention could save a pound of cure for the financial future of HECO. It needs to better maintain its power lines before it’s too late.

Shana W. Kukila

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter