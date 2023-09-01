Letter: Jan. 6 attack doesn’t make Thiessen’s list

Columnist Marc Thiessen writes of five mistakes Donald Trump made that will hurt his chances of getting back in office, and he does not include the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in the five (“5 ways Trump undercut his 2024 reelection campaign,” Star- Advertiser, Aug. 25). Get a reputable journalist to replace him — please.

Jim Killett

Maui

