comscore Letter: Schools provide crucial support to Maui students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Schools provide crucial support to Maui students

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

When I opened the newspaper and saw the headline, “2,025 students not enrolled in Lahaina schools” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24), my first reaction (as a retired Hawaii state teacher) was: The children probably are too traumatized to even be able to “learn” in school, because they are dealing with more immediate issues such as basic survival, and/or loss of a place to live, and/or loss of loved ones.

Then I thought about all the stability, positivity, professionalism, dedi- cation and love that teachers, administrators, counselors, office workers, security guards, cafe workers, custodians, educational aides, bus drivers and others give unconditionally to the children in their schools.

Schools are a real part of the community. The people who work in schools bend over backward to help the students and families.

So yes, it is important that Lahaina’s displaced children be able to attend school. All schools will accept them and show them love.

Connie Wickware

Kalihi Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: Traumatic experiences have far-reaching effects

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up