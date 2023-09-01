Letter: Schools provide crucial support to Maui students

When I opened the newspaper and saw the headline, “2,025 students not enrolled in Lahaina schools” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24), my first reaction (as a retired Hawaii state teacher) was: The children probably are too traumatized to even be able to “learn” in school, because they are dealing with more immediate issues such as basic survival, and/or loss of a place to live, and/or loss of loved ones.

Then I thought about all the stability, positivity, professionalism, dedi- cation and love that teachers, administrators, counselors, office workers, security guards, cafe workers, custodians, educational aides, bus drivers and others give unconditionally to the children in their schools.

Schools are a real part of the community. The people who work in schools bend over backward to help the students and families.

So yes, it is important that Lahaina’s displaced children be able to attend school. All schools will accept them and show them love.

Connie Wickware

Kalihi Valley

