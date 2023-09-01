Letter: Stadium district needs affordable housing

The commentary, “Stadium detracts from affordable housing” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 2), claimed that the new Aloha Stadium would be subsidized by profits from the adjacent mixed-use project, rather than using these profits to subsidize affordable housing in the mixed-use project.

None of the state agencies responsible for building the new stadium have responded in the Star-Advertiser to the article, so I assume it’s accurate.

As an affordable housing advocate, I oppose using profits generated by the mixed-use development for subsidizing the new stadium. The stadium should stand on its own with funding completely by the state and allow for as much affordable housing as possible in the mixed-use project.

Marya Grambs

Chair, board of directors, Partners in Care

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter