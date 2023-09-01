comscore Letter: Stadium district needs affordable housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Stadium district needs affordable housing

The commentary, “Stadium detracts from affordable housing” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 2), claimed that the new Aloha Stadium would be subsidized by profits from the adjacent mixed-use project, rather than using these profits to subsidize affordable housing in the mixed-use project.

None of the state agencies responsible for building the new stadium have responded in the Star-Advertiser to the article, so I assume it’s accurate.

As an affordable housing advocate, I oppose using profits generated by the mixed-use development for subsidizing the new stadium. The stadium should stand on its own with funding completely by the state and allow for as much affordable housing as possible in the mixed-use project.

Marya Grambs

Chair, board of directors, Partners in Care

