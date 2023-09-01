Off The News: Senate needs new Maui senator

Hawaii’s Democratic Party now must name three Maui senatorial candidates for Gov. Josh Green to consider, following state Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran’s resignation, effective Oct. 31. Keith-Agaran, a lawyer, indicated that he’s leaving to participate in litigation that’s erupting in wake of the disastrous Maui fires of Aug. 8.

Let’s hope whoever emerges as the appointed senator, representing Wailuku, Kahului, Waihee, Waikapu Mauka and Waiehu, can take office fully prepared to advocate for Maui’s continued recovery.