Island Energy fuel tanks ups capacity

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Island Energy Services now has five new fuel storage tanks, increasing its capability to serve the needs of retail, industrial, aviation, military and utility customers statewide.

The company held a blessing ceremony Thursday for a project that began in October to build the five new tanks and modify existing facilities when it was awarded a $170 million contract by the Defense Logistics Agency to provide storage for 1.5 million barrels of fuel.

“A construction project of this scale would typically take more than two years to complete. The fact that our team accomplished it in just 10 months is a remarkable accomplishment and speaks to the capabilities of our amazing organization,” Island Energy Services President and CEO Jon Mauer said in a news release.

“Island Energy Services is committed to supporting the critical fuel needs of the military in Hawaii, while also continuing to meet the fuel demands of residents statewide and a variety of commercial and industrial entities that drive Hawaii’s economy,” Mauer said.

The five fuel tanks have a storage capacity of 1.2 million barrels, with six existing fuel tank facilities modified and converted to store an additional 300,000 barrels of fuel, the company said.

Remembrance to take place today

Schofield Barracks is scheduled to host a remembrance ceremony this morning at Soldiers Chapel, honoring Queen Lili‘uokalani’s birthday and her role in supporting the construction of the original chapel in 1913.

The annual event, which began in 2015, will also include a Maui fire prayer vigil, according to a news release.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at 10 Heard St. and be hosted by Stephen’s Church and the Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center, with support from the Schofield garrison commander, Army chaplains and other Hawaii organizations.

