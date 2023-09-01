Outrigger acquires resort on Kauai

Outrigger Hospitality Group has finalized the purchase of Kaua‘i Beach Resort &Spa — the hotel company’s eighth global beach resort acquisition in the past three years and one of several new Hawaii investments.

The 350-room resort, which will transition to a new name Outrigger Kaua‘i Beach Resort &Spa, sits on 25 acres of beachfront in Lihue. Outrigger had previously manged the resort in the 1990s, and Outrigger Hospitality Group President and CEO Jeff Wagoner said in a Tuesday corporate communication that the “acquisition marks a pivotal step in our expansion strategy.”

“While we continue to feel the heartache of the Maui fires, we find strength and healing in embracing new beginnings and lifting the spirits of so many affected. We look forward to caring for the Outrigger Kaua‘i Beach Resort &Spa and the community, our hosts and guests in The Outrigger Way,” Wagoner said.

During the past three years, Outrigger has purchased a beachfront resort in Kona, three in Thailand, two on Maui and now one on Kauai.

Outrigger spokesperson Monica Salter said in an email that the company is in the very early stages of planning a $25 million property enhancement for the Outrigger Kaua‘i Beach Resort &Spa, which will include infrastructure improvements as well as a refresh of the guestrooms, lobby and surrounding grounds.

Salter said an approximately $55 million reinvestment is underway at the Outrigger Kona Resort &Spa. The enhancements, which are expected to be complete by year’s end, encompass renovated rooms, upgraded corridors alongside an inviting lobby, revitalized grounds and pool areas, she said.

Salter said the Ohana Waikiki East Hotel is expected to begin a refresh this fall.

“This undertaking, valued at approximately $50 million, will encompass an array of improvements including upgraded guest­rooms, a revamped lobby, as well as a hip new pool space, modern fitness center and meeting rooms,” she said.

Salter said one of Outrigger’s newest acquisitions, the Plantation Inn, did not survive the Lahaina fires.

“Thankfully, all of our Outrigger Maui hosts are accounted for as safe from the fires, but a number of them did lose their homes. We have taken steps to ensure that all of our hosts, alongside their family, who have been displaced by the fire find refuge at Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort,” she said. “We are providing shelter, food and additional support services. Furthermore, in response to the request from Hawaii Governor Green, we are providing housing provisions for community members and essential relief workers.”

With the request for nonessential visitors to avoid West Maui or choose an alternative Hawaiian Island to explore between now and Oct. 17, Salter said the hotel is relocating guests from its West Maui resorts to other properties across the Hawaiian Islands.

She said Outrigger has pivoted its nonprofit initiative OutriggerCares to focus solely on providing financial aid to its Maui hosts in need.

“It has been heartwarming to see the outpour of support from our guests and partners,” she said.