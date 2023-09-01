comscore UH soccer team falls at Air Force | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH soccer team falls at Air Force

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Hawaii soccer team scored first on Brynn Mitchell’s goal at 10:52, but the Rainbow Wahine wound up losing to Air Force 3-1 on Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Cate Sheahan assisted on the goal for the Rainbow Wahine (1-2-1).

Jordi Ives (17:07, 64:49) and Caeli Sherman (77:13) scored for the Falcons (3-1-0). Raine Komata, a Mililani graduate, assisted on Sherman’s goal.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Healthy again, Kennedi Evans helps Wahine form a formidable block
Next Story
Television and radio – September 1, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up