UH soccer team falls at Air Force

The Hawaii soccer team scored first on Brynn Mitchell’s goal at 10:52, but the Rainbow Wahine wound up losing to Air Force 3-1 on Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Cate Sheahan assisted on the goal for the Rainbow Wahine (1-2-1).
Jordi Ives (17:07, 64:49) and Caeli Sherman (77:13) scored for the Falcons (3-1-0). Raine Komata, a Mililani graduate, assisted on Sherman’s goal.
