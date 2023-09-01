UH soccer team falls at Air Force

The Hawaii soccer team scored first on Brynn Mitchell’s goal at 10:52, but the Rainbow Wahine wound up losing to Air Force 3-1 on Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Cate Sheahan assisted on the goal for the Rainbow Wahine (1-2-1).

Jordi Ives (17:07, 64:49) and Caeli Sherman (77:13) scored for the Falcons (3-1-0). Raine Komata, a Mililani graduate, assisted on Sherman’s goal.