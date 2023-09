Scoreboard – September 1, 2023

Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

College: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Non-League: Kaimuki at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. West Anchorage (Alaska), 7 p.m. at Radford; Kamehameha at Waipahu,

7:30 p.m.

OIA Open: Kahuku at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Lincoln (Calif.) vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Challenge.

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank: West Virgina State vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 10 a.m.;

American International (Mass.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. At McCabe gym: Simon

Fraser vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Sonoma State vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; Cal Poly

Pomona vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

High school boys: Punahou Invitational,

Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific (ILH game), 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha (ILH game), 5 p.m.; Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.;

Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. Punahou 2, 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.

ILH Varsity II boys: Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Big Wave

Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course.

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific.

FOOTBALL

Non-League: Nanakuli at Roosevelt,

5:30 p.m.; Damien (Calif.) vs. Damien at Farrington, 6 p.m.; Konawaena at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College: Northwest Nazarene vs.

Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hawaii Challenge.

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank: Simon Fraser vs. Sonoma State, 10 a.m.; American

International (Mass.) vs. Hawaii Pacific,

1 p.m.; Sonoma State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4 p.m. At McCabe gym: West Virginia State vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Cal Poly Pomona vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m.; American International (Mass.) vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

High school boys: Punahou Invitational, Punahou vs. Le Jardin, 11:30 a.m.; Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. ‘Iolani, 12:30 p.m.; Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Mid-Pacific, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou 2, 2:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 1 seed vs. Pool B No. 1 seed, 3:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 2 seed vs. Pool B No. 2 seed, 4:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 3 seed vs. Pool B No. 3 seed, 5:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 4 seed vs. Pool B No. 4 seed, 6:30 p.m. Games at Punahou.

WATER POLO

HIGH SCHOOL

Punahou Boys Invitational

At Punahou

Thursday

Monte Vista (Calif.) 17, Le Jardin 2. Goal scorers—MV: Adrien Lerouge 3,

Preston Bouch 3, Caden Poulleau 3, Jason Veit 3, Dillon Bouch 2, Jack LeMoine 2, Connor Berezin. LJA: Wilson Smith 2.

Rio Americano (Calif.) 13, Kamehameha 8. Goal scorers—RA: Lucas Ruano 3, Mati Ruano 3, Jacob Raymond 3, Jack

McGoldnick 2, Jackson Jeske, Luke

Kronbetter. KS: Akahai Hudgens 4, Kaej

Kahana 2, Kaeo Andrade, Konner Chang.

‘Iolani 12 Punahou II 6. Goal scorers—Iol: Nigel Palalay 7, Jackson Iwata, Micah Fasi, Reef Hangai, Spencer Churchill, Aiden Buck. Pun II: Jeffrey Ferrer 2, Tyler Lau, Preston Comerford, Logan Bauer, Jake Davidson.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. La Pietra 25-21, 25-16,

25-20)