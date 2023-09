Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lahaina! Learn from the Europeans (“Bare wires, leaning poles possible cause of fire,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27)!

In European cities, even with smaller populations than Lahaina, all electrical lines are installed underground.

This prevents disasters like those in Lahaina, with death and destruction, traffic jams because of road closures, costly maintenance and ugliness.

Lahaina will be safer and more beautiful with proper planning.

Ulrich Stams

Waialae-Kahala

