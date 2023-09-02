Letter: Letter writers don’t get why people back Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Letters sent to the editor from supporters of Democrats indulge in angry, spirited rhetoric about the former president, Donald Trump. And it seems that the letters selected for print usually include at least one of these.

It’s understandable that they do not want Trump to be able to run as a candidate, due to the support he enjoys (“State should try to keep Trump off 2024 ballot,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 28).

People support him because of his policies of strong borders, strong economy and strong international standards.

I have yet to see a letter from supporters of Democrats that speak about President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kalama Harris’ accomplishments and why they should be supported for a second term.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

