To paraphrase philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset: “The mob in search of bread; the first thing they do is burn down the bakeries.” Read more

Blame and retribution can wait while Hawaiian Electric repairs and fire-hardens the grid, not only on Maui, but also on the other islands it serves. The same is true for the user-owned electrical utility on Kauai.

Due to climate change and the demise of large agricultural plantations, with their well-watered crops replaced with dried-out grasses, weeds and haole koa, wildfires will likely become more frequent and more destructive.

John Priolo

Pearl City

