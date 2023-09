Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The disaster on Maui is heartbreaking but more bad news is looming, affecting all residents of Hawaii.

Tourism, our biggest industry, will probably collapse because no one wants to vacation in a disaster zone. This will mean high unemployment and much reduced revenue from state and county taxes. Either government services will be cut or taxes will be raised.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

