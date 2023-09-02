comscore Additional Maui wildfire recovery support requested for immigrants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Additional Maui wildfire recovery support requested for immigrants

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    A Lahaina Federal Resource Fair was held at the Lahaina Civic Center Gym on Aug. 26.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation is urging the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to continue expanding its efforts to assist the Maui immigrant community affected by wildfires. Read more

