Hundreds pay respect to former Honolulu Police Chief Donohue
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:01 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A pass and review was conducted by police officers and first responders Friday at Nuuanu Cemetery during a celebration of life for former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, inset. Donohue, who retired in 2004, died July
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, left, presented a flag Friday to Lucille Donohue, widow of former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, during a celebration of life at Nuuanu Cemetery.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lee Donohue Jr., son of former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, spoke Friday at his father’s celebration of life at Nuuanu Cemetery.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2004
Honolulu Police Department Chief Lee Donohue spoke at his retirement ceremony on June 30, 2004.