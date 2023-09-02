comscore Hundreds pay respect to former Honolulu Police Chief Donohue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hundreds pay respect to former Honolulu Police Chief Donohue

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
    A pass and review was conducted by police officers and first responders Friday at Nuuanu Cemetery during a celebration of life for former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, inset. Donohue, who retired in 2004, died July

    Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, left, presented a flag Friday to Lucille Donohue, widow of former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, during a celebration of life at Nuuanu Cemetery.

    Lee Donohue Jr., son of former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, spoke Friday at his father’s celebration of life at Nuuanu Cemetery.

    Honolulu Police Department Chief Lee Donohue spoke at his retirement ceremony on June 30, 2004.

Chief Lee Dixon Donohue, who retired in 2004, was eulogized for his six years as chief, his 40 years of service with the Honolulu Police Department, for being a dedicated husband and father, and for his continued work in community causes. Read more

