Maui animal search teams deployed into Lahaina burn zone
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
COURTESY MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY
The Maui Humane Society, along with animal rescue groups, including Greater Good Charities, have been granted access to the Lahaina burn zone to search for animals that survived the fire.
