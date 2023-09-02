comscore Maui animal search teams deployed into Lahaina burn zone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui animal search teams deployed into Lahaina burn zone

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • COURTESY MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY The Maui Humane Society, along with animal rescue groups, including Greater Good Charities, have been granted access to the Lahaina burn zone to search for animals that survived the fire.

Teams are focusing on finding animals reported by the public and first responders, along with remaining cat colonies and stray pets. Read more

