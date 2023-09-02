comscore Maui mourns Lahaina victims while seeking comfort at vigils | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui mourns Lahaina victims while seeking comfort at vigils

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Participants played bamboo instruments called puohe at the commencement of a vigil held Friday at the University of Hawaii Maui College. In the front row were Lehua Kaopio, left, Trina Sanders, Lei Ishikawa and kumu hula Cody Pueo Pata of Ka Malama Mahilani.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Cultural practitioners Makaio Villa­nueva, left, Nani Peterson, Kumu Brad Lum and Joy Lynn ‘Alohilani Barredo Alegarbes offered prayer during ceremonies at Thomas Square on Oahu.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People gathered Friday during a vigil on the great lawn of the University of Hawaii Maui College.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM People held hands singing “Hawai‘i Aloha” at the conclusion of ceremonies at Thomas Square on Oahu.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Participants and attendees gathered before the vigil at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Moani Whittle-Wagner and Nanette Salcedo prayed Friday during the vigil held at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Ahu Imaikalani Winchester placed an offering on a stone altar, or ahu, during ceremonies at Thomas Square on Oahu.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Organizers of “Kipuni Aloha no Maui” (“Embrace Beloved Maui”) said the various vigils, held at sunrise, noon and sunset, were rooted in traditional Native Hawaiian healing practices and ceremonies. Read more

Probe of Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to take 12 months

