Maui mourns Lahaina victims while seeking comfort at vigils
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:36 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Participants played bamboo instruments called puohe at the commencement of a vigil held Friday at the University of Hawaii Maui College. In the front row were Lehua Kaopio, left, Trina Sanders, Lei Ishikawa and kumu hula Cody Pueo Pata of Ka Malama Mahilani.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cultural practitioners Makaio Villanueva, left, Nani Peterson, Kumu Brad Lum and Joy Lynn ‘Alohilani Barredo Alegarbes offered prayer during ceremonies at Thomas Square on Oahu.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People gathered Friday during a vigil on the great lawn of the University of Hawaii Maui College.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
People held hands singing “Hawai‘i Aloha” at the conclusion of ceremonies at Thomas Square on Oahu.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Participants and attendees gathered before the vigil at the University of Hawaii Maui College.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moani Whittle-Wagner and Nanette Salcedo prayed Friday during the vigil held at the University of Hawaii Maui College.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Ahu Imaikalani Winchester placed an offering on a stone altar, or ahu, during ceremonies at Thomas Square on Oahu.