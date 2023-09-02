Kamehameha keeps on winning, tops Waipahu to go to 3-0

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a team without a win just a year ago, Kamehameha seems to do nothing but win nowadays. Read more

For a team without a win just a year ago, Kamehameha seems to do nothing but win nowadays.

New head coach Kaeo Drummondo’s squad won its third straight game to start the new campaign with a 38-15 win over host Waipahu on Saturday night at Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex.

“Everyone knows what the record was last year. It’s not something we really try to pay attention to. We are really just trying to be process driven. Figure out what our approach is every week,” Drummondo said about the team’s hot start. “Is it good to be 3-0? Yeah, it is. But I think when we look at every game, there are still mistakes that we have to clean up.”

Quarterback Jevin Bolos-Reyes was a double threat for Kamehameha. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and added 55 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

“I think he ran the offense well. You can tell that he’s getting more comfortable in the system,” Drummondo said about the junior QB. “He’s more comfortable with the calls, the reads, executing what we’re asking him to execute. The more games he gets under his belt, the more he shows that.”

Moe Passi led the Warriors ground game with 72 yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

JJ Manu starred for Waipahu, completing 22 of 33 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. Two Marauders receivers finished with over 100 receiving yards. Tai Aipia-Barrett collected 128 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Eric Stephens finished with 118 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jayden Chanel added 91 receiving yards.

The Marauders actually outgained Kamehameha in the first half, but the Warriors’ “bend but don’t break” defense gave Kamehameha a two-possession lead at the half. The Warriors defense gave up just 37 yards in the second half, while the offense gained 296 yards.

“I’m proud of our team for staying in the battle. It was competitive early,” Drummondo said. “We had some breakdowns defensively, gave up big plays we don’t want to give up. They were faced with adversity. We explained to them that adversity can be opportunity if approached the right way. I like the way they responded and played in the second half.”

Waipahu was first to score, finding pay dirt on its first drive of the game. Aipia-Barrett made plays on the ground and in the air, busting a big 45-yard run to advance into Kamehameha territory, and then bringing in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Manu.

After punting on its first drive, Kamehameha did much better on its second. Bolos-Reyes completed back-to-back passes of 17 and 29 yards down to the 1-yard line, where Passi finished things off with a touchdown run.

The Warriors built on their lead early in the second quarter. After sacking Manu to force a Waipahu turnover on downs, Kamehameha needed only one play to get back on the scoreboard. Kalai Bradley hauled in a 74-yard pass from Bolos-Reyes and took it to the house for a one-play scoring drive.

Kamehameha added another touchdown on an eight-play drive that ended with Nainoa Melchor’s 9-yard touchdown, then ended the half with Brady Akau’s 38-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, the Marauders scored their first points since the opening minutes of the game on Evan Baptista’s 25-yard field goal. Eric Stephens later caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Manu as Waipahu headed into the break down 24-15.

The Warriors put the game away quickly with their first two drives of the second half. Bolos-Reyes connected with Nicson Alapai for a 15-yard touchdown strike on the opening drive of the half, then Passi carried the ball five straight times to finish off an 11-play scoring drive. Passi’s final carry of the game was a 1-yard score that made it 38-15. The second unit finished the game for Kamehameha.

—

Kamehameha 38, Waipahu 15

Kamehameha (3-0) 7 17 7 7 — 38

Waipahu (0-3) 6 9 0 0 — 15

Waip—Tai Aipia-Barrett 19 pass from JJ Manu (kick failed)

KS—Moe Passi 1 run (Brady Akau kick)

KS—Kalai Bradley 74 pass from Jevin Bolos-Reyes (Akau kick)

Waip—FG Evan Baptista 25

KS—Nainoa Melchor 9 run (Akau kick)

Waip—Eric Stephens 40 pass from Manu (kick)

KS—FG Akau 37

KS—Nicson Alapai 15 pass from Bolos-Reyes (Akau kick)

KS—Passi 1 run (Akau kick)

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Passi 15-72, Bolos-Reyes 11-55,

Melchor 5-21, Nainoa Simmons-Kaoheauli 5-21, Kailer Chow-Agor 4-10, Hayzn Botelho 1-2. Waipahu: Faafetai Failauga 7-16, Caleb Lauifi 4-10, Aipia-Barrett 1-0, Manu 7-(minus 43).

PASSING—Kamehameha: Bolos-Reyes 11-15-0-250, TEAM 0-1-0-0. Waipahu: Manu 22-33-0-322, Jayden Chanel 1-1-0-35.

RECEIVING—Kamehameha: Kal. Bradley 1-74, Taimane Purcell 3-61, Ty Perkins 3-37, Alapai 2-32, Noah Aki 1-26, Passi 1-20. Waipahu: Aipia-Barrett 7-128, Stephens 6-118, Chanel 7-91, Lauifi 2-18, Failauga 1-2.

Also:

Aiea 33, West Anchorage (Alaska) 26

Mainland:

Saint Louis 35, Desert Pines (Calif.) 30

Liberty (Nev.) 20, Campbell 14

Kapolei 48, Calabasas (Calif.) 30