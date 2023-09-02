Hawaii’s mistakes and Stanford’s new looks lead to another loss
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (86) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Stanford safety Alaka’i Gilman.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Landon Sims rushes the ball ahead of Stanford linebacker Tevarua Tafiti.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock is brought down by Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride hauls in a pass for a touchdown over Stanford cornerback Collin Wright.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree