comscore Hawaii’s mistakes and Stanford’s new looks lead to another loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii’s mistakes and Stanford’s new looks lead to another loss

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (86) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Stanford safety Alaka’i Gilman.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (86) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Stanford safety Alaka’i Gilman.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Landon Sims rushes the ball ahead of Stanford linebacker Tevarua Tafiti.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back Landon Sims rushes the ball ahead of Stanford linebacker Tevarua Tafiti.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock is brought down by Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock is brought down by Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride hauls in a pass for a touchdown over Stanford cornerback Collin Wright.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride hauls in a pass for a touchdown over Stanford cornerback Collin Wright.

Another week, another disappointing blind date for the Hawaii football team. Stanford broke out an uptempo offense in racing to Friday’s 37-24 victory before 12,547 at the Ching Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii needs every point it can get to hold off USC

Scroll Up