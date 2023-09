Scoreboard – Sept. 2, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course.

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific.

FOOTBALL

Non-League: Nanakuli at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Damien (Calif.) vs. Damien at Farrington, 6 p.m.; Konawaena at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.; OIA Division II: Kalani at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College: Northwest Nazarene vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hawaii Challenge. At St. Francis’ Shark Tank: Simon Fraser vs. Sonoma State, 10 a.m.; American International (Mass.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m.; Sonoma State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4 p.m. At McCabe gym: West Virginia State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Cal Poly Pomona vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m.; American International (Mass.) vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

High school boys: Punahou Invitational, Punahou vs. Le Jardin, 11:30 a.m.; Rio Americano (Calif.) vs. ‘Iolani, 12:30 p.m.; Monte Vista (Calif.) vs. Mid-Pacific, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou 2, 2:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 1 seed vs. Pool B No. 1 seed, 3:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 2 seed vs. Pool B No. 2 seed, 4:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 3 seed vs. Pool B No. 3 seed, 5:30 p.m.; Pool A No. 4 seed vs. Pool B No. 4 seed, 6:30 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men: Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Colorado Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Soccer Field.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Kamehameha II 14, Mid-Pacific II 6

Goal-Scorers—KSK: Kyan Shigekane 4, Blaise Lai 2, Koali’i Kamai Hudson 2, Oliko Hudgens 2, Kahiau Steven, Lennox Quihano Meehan. MPI: Wyatt Morris 2, Calen Shum, Milo Kiyabu, Joseph Kukea, Hunter Tomlinson

Mid-Pacific 13, Le Jardin 4

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Jordan Clifford 5, Rylind Butler 3, Noah Yang 2, Finley Razee, Dylan Morris, Derek Hunsaker. LJA: Liam Frostic 2, Kai Aus, Colby Gray.

Kamehameha 16, ‘Iolani 8

Goal-Scorers—KSK: Konnor Chang 5, David Wong 4, Akahai Hudgens 2, Caleb Wright 2, Kaej Kahana, Wynn Ferreira, Ezekial Fernandez. Iol: Nigel Palalay 4, Jackson Iwata 2, Reef Hangai.

PUNAHOU INVITATIONAL

Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 8, Punahou 7

Goal-Scorers—MV: Trevor Bouch 2, Preston Bouch 2, Caden Poulleau 2, Jack LeMoine 2. Pun: Kodai Eskin 4, Hayden Dikeman 2, Skyler Tjapkes.

Rio American (Sacramento, Calif.) 23, Punahou II 4

Goal-Scorers—RA: Jack McGoldrick 4, Lucas Ruano 4, Mati Ruano 4, Jackson Jeske 3, Jackson Kirkley 4, Zach Tomlin 2, Jacob Raymon, Ian Rasmussen. Pun: Lochlain Keenan, Jeffrey Ferrer 2, Maximilian Regala.