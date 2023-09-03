Column: Open networking paths for public school students

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. There is a belief that the younger generation can and will bring about positive change in the world. However, many in my generation lack the connections and practical tools needed to translate their talents and ideas into actions — particularly those in the public school system.

There are significant disparities between private and public school students in the amount of social capital they possess, which is defined as one’s network of connections and social participation. These connections can help students get their foot into the door of a company, an organization, a school or simply to receive helpful advice. Typically, students who attend public schools lack the same connections as their private school counterparts.

While public school students are talented and have great ideas and potential, they aren’t equipped with the same training as private school students to navigate the real world. Due to the lack of preparation and resources, many public school students hesitate and are intimidated to reach out to local leaders or establish connections within their desired career field.

On the other hand, many private school students benefit from having connections available to them, whether through family ties or their peers. Private schools offer more resources for their students, such as skilled teachers, guidance counselors, extracurricular opportunities or essential supplies. Public schools often fall short in providing proper classes to prepare students for life after graduation.

Of course, it is important to acknowledge that each student has their own story. Some students may have the opportunity to attend a private school on a scholarship while others may have legacy connections. It is the responsibility of each student to seize the opportunities available to them, and some may choose not to. In general, however, private schools offer more personalized training and guidance, and students are surrounded by more resources.

Personally, I was raised by immigrant parents who came to the United States for better opportunities. I grew up attending public schools and didn’t feel confident or prepared to ask local leaders questions about their jobs or their vision for Hawaii. I did not grow up learning how to act in formal situations, how to shake someone’s hand, or what questions to ask during an interview. I had to learn many of these things on my own since I did not have connections that could give me guidance.

Although private and public school students may be similar in their potential, they have different resources available to them. So what can be done about it?

One solution is to create an elective course for high school students to better equip them for their next chapter of life, whether that be pursuing higher education or entering the workforce. This course can provide students with practical training such as how to properly shake someone’s hand, how to create a resume, or how to conduct themselves during an interview.

Another element of this course could be leadership training. This class can provide a platform for young leaders in Hawaii to make a difference in their communities and network with established leaders. Such a course will show students that they do not need to attend a private school or come from wealth and status to become young leaders in Hawaii.

Local leaders can also help by getting involved with the youth of Hawaii, particularly those in underserved areas. No student should go out into the real world without the fundamental tools to succeed.

Vanessa Lau is a McKinley High School student, Class of 2022.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders (CTLhawaii.org).