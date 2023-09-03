Letter: No place for ugly hate-racism politics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is a sad day for democracy when self-serving politicians unconscionably promote hate- racism-jealousy-resentment politics in the guise of free speech.

Hate-racism-jealousy-resentment politics is all about unleashing enormous energy to undermine personal relationships and destroy racial harmony. It has been shaping our political thinking the last decade.

Its destructive effects can be seen in a very much divided America today.

Situations deteriorate when self-serving politicians use it gleefully, knowing that stoking up hate-racism-jealousy-resentment politics is an easy way to get votes because it both conveniently exploits the worst in voters and also because it works. A sad commentary on the old idiom: The ends justifies the means.

Hate, racism, jealousy and resentment politics is destructive, divisive and enemy-imaging. It stirs up cruelty, retaliation and bitterness.

Hate stirs up strife; racism promotes inequality; jealousy fosters envy; and resentment turns decent humans into bad guys.

Please forsake hate-racism- jealousy-resentment politics.

Kahu Choo Lak Yeow

Waianae

