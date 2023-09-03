comscore Letter: Strategy to stop more ‘monster houses’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Strategy to stop more ‘monster houses’

The most effective strategy to protect residential neighborhoods with gardens from the insult of yet more outlaw monster houses, with concrete yards filled with parked cars, would be to raise the cost for scofflaws. Read more

