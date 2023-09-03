comscore Jake Shimabukuro collaborates with musical artists on new album | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jake Shimabukuro collaborates with musical artists on new album

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Jake Shimabukuro’s new album “Grateful” features Hawaii artists that have inspired him.

  • COURTESY PHOTO BY KURT STEVENS PHOTOGRAPHY Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro headlines the inaugural Hana Hou Music Festival Friday and Saturday at the Hawaii Theatre. Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Hawai‘i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

  • COURTESY RITSUKO MATSUMOTO Jake Shimabukuro’s new album “Grateful” features Hawaii artists that have inspired him. Producer/engineer Michael Grande, left, is pictured in the studio with Raiatea Helm, Brother Noland and Shimabukuro.

  • COURTESY JACKSON WALDHOFF Jake Shimabukuro worked out some ideas for the album.

As a professional musician for 25 years and counting, the ukulele virtuoso has gone from local stardom to international acclaim. Read more

