This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 5

6:40 p.m. today

Hang Goo-young finds Baek Yoon’s body and tells Hong In-bang. Hong In-bang suspects Gil Tae-mi is behind the murder. Jung Do-jeon meets up with Boon-yi and learns what’s been going on around town.

Episode 6

7:50 p.m. today

Boon-yi tells the townsfolk to wait for her, saying she has to go meet someone. Bang-won follows Boon-yi to the cave. He’s happy to see Boon-yi, but the townspeople strip him and tie him to a tree.

“Numbers”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Haebit Construction goes bankrupt due to funding issues. When Haebit’s president Jang dies, Ho Woo pledges to probe into the truth behind it all. He becomes an accountant and joins Taeil, one of the biggest accounting firms.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ho Woo refuses Seung Jo’s help and tries to become a powerful force at Taeil. He volunteers to go to the Geumyang Central Community Credit Cooperative to show what he can do. However, he doesn’t know about the secret pact between Sang Ah and Han.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 73-74

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Jong-kwon is concerned over a rumor about Kyung-su and Young-shin. Kyung-su tells Young-shin he’s going on a blind date, which surprises her. Young-shin is disappointed but tries to look indifferent. Kyung-su tells himself that this is the right thing for Young-shin.

Episodes 75-76

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jong-woo tells Jong-kwon that Ji-sun had a child and the child might be Jong-kwon’s. Jong-kwon postpones adopting Young-shin. He tells Kyung-su he has to reconsider adopting Young-shin. When Sook-jung hears the news, she’s all too happy to gloat.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 71

7:50 p.m. Friday

After hearing from Doyeong that Baekje is trying to get Houyan involved, Damdeok speeds up his plan to attack Baekje. After ignoring Damdeok’s pleas and returning to Baekje, Doyeong gets accused of being an agent for Goguryeo and is taken to Asin. Mo Duru pleads with his Baekje captors to kill him rather than to keep torturing him.

Episode 72

7:50 p.m: Saturday

Damdeok orders an all-out attack on Wiryeseong; Asin puts up a valiant fight despite protests from others. Asin is finally forced to fight Damdeok one on one and is losing when Bu Yeohong shows up with Doyeong.

