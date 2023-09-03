comscore 3 devastated Lahaina temples rely on faith, hope | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 devastated Lahaina temples rely on faith, hope

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The Lahaina Jodo Mission after the wildfires.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rev. Ai Hironaka of Lahaina Hongwanji Mission donned a Lahaina­luna High School cap and bowed to the crowd Friday at the Kipuni Aloha no Maui evening vigil held at the Kaanapali Golf Course.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Rev. Gensho Hara of Lahaina Jodo Mission.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Lahaina Hongwanji Mission

  • COURTESY PHOTO Lahaina Shingon Mission

  • COURTESY PHOTO The Rev. Takayuki Meguro, a Japan native who has headed the Lahaina Shingon Mission since 2004, has accounted for all but two of his members.

The ministers, who lived with their wives and children on-site, all fought with garden hoses to extinguish burning embers that flew onto the grounds. Read more

