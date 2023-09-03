3 devastated Lahaina temples rely on faith, hope
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com

Today
- Updated 1:17 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
The Lahaina Jodo Mission after the wildfires.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Rev. Ai Hironaka of Lahaina Hongwanji Mission donned a Lahainaluna High School cap and bowed to the crowd Friday at the Kipuni Aloha no Maui evening vigil held at the Kaanapali Golf Course.
COURTESY PHOTO
Rev. Gensho Hara of Lahaina Jodo Mission.
COURTESY PHOTO
Lahaina Hongwanji Mission
COURTESY PHOTO
Lahaina Shingon Mission

COURTESY PHOTO
The Rev. Takayuki Meguro, a Japan native who has headed the Lahaina Shingon Mission since 2004, has accounted for all but two of his members.
