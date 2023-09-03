comscore House Speaker McCarthy tours Lahaina with delegation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

House Speaker McCarthy tours Lahaina with delegation

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke Saturday about his tour of the devastation in Lahaina at a news conference in Wailuku.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke Saturday about his tour of the devastation in Lahaina at a news conference in Wailuku.

During their Maui visit, the lawmakers viewed the ruins of Lahaina from the air and from the ground, and also met with fire victims, first responders and those working with relief and recovery agencies. T Read more

Previous Story
Get the Edge: Buy Steroids from a Trusted Steroid Shop for Enhanced Performance
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 17-21, 2023

Scroll Up