Kokua Line: Can Lahaina property owners sell if they want to? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can Lahaina property owners sell if they want to?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Wildfire wreckage is seen on Aug. 10 in Lahaina.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Wildfire wreckage is seen on Aug. 10 in Lahaina.

Question: Some people who survived the Aug. 8 inferno won’t want to live in Lahaina anymore. Not everybody has deep roots there and the fire was so scary that some will want to start somewhere new where they feel safer. Read more

