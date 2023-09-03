comscore West Maui firefighters stretched thin under challenging conditions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

West Maui firefighters stretched thin under challenging conditions

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Wind-driven flames quickly got out of control on Aug. 8, ripping through Lahaina. Pictured is a burnt-out area across Kapunakea Street on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wind-driven flames quickly got out of control on Aug. 8, ripping through Lahaina. Pictured is a burnt-out area across Kapunakea Street on Saturday.

  • NEW YORK TIMES Firefighters sprayed water on a hot spot days after destructive wildfires passed through Lahaina on Aug. 8.

    NEW YORK TIMES

    Firefighters sprayed water on a hot spot days after destructive wildfires passed through Lahaina on Aug. 8.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahaina firefighters bowed their heads in prayer Friday at the Kipuni Aloha no Maui evening vigil held at the Kaanapali Golf Course.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahaina firefighters bowed their heads in prayer Friday at the Kipuni Aloha no Maui evening vigil held at the Kaanapali Golf Course.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Maui Fire Department has roughly 200 firefighters working on the island. Pictured is the Lahaina Fire Station.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Maui Fire Department has roughly 200 firefighters working on the island. Pictured is the Lahaina Fire Station.

Maui County hasn’t built any new fire stations on Maui or significantly increased its staffing of firefighters on the island in 20 years. During that time, however, the population has grown substantially and firefighting has become more challenging, especially in leeward West Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Get the Edge: Buy Steroids from a Trusted Steroid Shop for Enhanced Performance
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 17-21, 2023

Scroll Up