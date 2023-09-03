Dave Reardon: Except for the result, Hawaii AD Angelos pleased with home opener
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager scrambles against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A packed student section filled the Ching Complex during the first half of Friday’s game against Stanford.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree