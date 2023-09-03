comscore Konawaena makes a statement in win over Leilehua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Konawaena makes a statement in win over Leilehua

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Leilehua’s Logan Peters tried to stay inbounds during the first half.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leilehua’s Logan Peters tried to stay inbounds during the first half.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani tried to avoid Gabriel Liua of Leilehua on Saturday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani tried to avoid Gabriel Liua of Leilehua on Saturday.

Leilehua kept Konawaena playmaker Zed Anahu-Ambrosio out of the end zone, but the dynamite junior still came through with big plays. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 2, 2023

Scroll Up