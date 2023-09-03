Konawaena makes a statement in win over Leilehua
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leilehua’s Logan Peters tried to stay inbounds during the first half.
-
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani tried to avoid Gabriel Liua of Leilehua on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree