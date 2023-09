Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou pushed Corona Centennial, ranked No. 14 in the nation by MaxPreps, to the limit Saturday before falling in the final seconds 50-43.

The Huskies scored on a 16-yard pass from Husan Longstreet to Jason Harris Jr. with seven seconds remaining and they converted the 2-point conversion to turn back the Buffanblu.

The game was part of the two-day, five-game Honor Bowl, which is held in San Diego.

Punahou, ranked No. 2 in the state, took a 43-42 lead with under a minute to play on a 13-yard pass from Ty McCutcheon to Alai Williams, and 2-point conversion pass from McCutcheon to Noah Macapulay.

In 2017, Punahou beat Serra (Calif.) 56-42 in the Honor Bowl.