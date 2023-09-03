Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 3, 2023 Today Updated 11:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY SOCCER College men: Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. College women: Colorado Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Soccer Field. MONDAY SOCCER College men: San Francisco State vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis School field. SWIMMING Waikiki Roughwater Swin, 8:30 a.m. at Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and Kaimana Beach Hotel. AIR RIFLERY ILH Boys Varsity Mid-Pacific 1052, Punahou 1027 High Scorers—Mid-Pacific: Keisin Kim 267. Punahou: Chasen Matsuoka 271. Girls Varsity PUN 1050, MPI 1037 High Scorers—Punahou: Miya Peterson 271. Mid-Pacific: Natasha Strongosky 266 WATER POLO PUNAHOU INVITATIONAL Saturday At Punahou POOL PLAY Punahou 11, Le Jardin 3 Goal-Scorers—PUN: Skyler Tjapkes 4, Hayden Dikeman 2, Charley Kakos 2, Kodai Eskin, Makoa Cox, Santino Garcia. LJA: Wilson Smith, Kai Aus, Zavior Ward. Rio Americano (Sacramento, Calif.) 14, ‘Iolani 2 Goal-Scorers—RA: Lucas Ruano 6, Jack McGoldrick 4, Ian Rasmussen 2, Mati Ruano, Jackson Jeske. IOL: Nigel Palalay, Reef Hangai. Kamehameha 18, Punahou II 3 Goal-Scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 4, Konnor Chang 3, Caleb Wright 3, Kaeo Andrade 2, Jaxon Nishimura 2, Kealoha’aina Wong 2, Wynn Ferreira, Kaej Kahana. PUN: Tyler Lau, Lochlain Keenan, Beck Kilpatrick Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 13, Mid-Pacific 7 Goal-Scorers—MV: Jack LeMoine 5, Preston Bouch 2, Caden Poulleau 2, Adrien LeRouge, Owen Chen, Dillon Bouch, Nicolas Thompson. MPI: Jordan Clifford 6, Rylind Butler. Kamehameha 18, Punahou II 3 Goal-Scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 4, Konnor Chang 3, Caleb Wright 3, Kaeo Andrade 2, Jaxon Nishimura 2, Kealoha’aina Wong 2, Wynn Ferreira, Kaej Kahana. PUN: Tyler Lau, Lochlain Keenan, Beck Kilpatrick FINAL ROUND Championship Rio Americano (Sacramento, Calif.) 9, Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 7 Goal-Scorers—RA: Lucas Ruano 4, Jack McGoldrick 2, Lucas VonHagel, Mati Ruano, Zach Tomlin. MV: Caden Poulleau 3, Jack LeMoine 2, Trevor Bouch, Jason Hughes. 3rd-place game Punahou 10, Kamehameha 4 Goal-Scorers—PUN: Kodai Eskin 4, Skyler Tjapkes 3, Hayden Dikeman, Charley Kakos, Dylan McManus. KS: Konnor Chang, Caleb Wright, Akahai Hudgens. 5th-place game Mid-Pacific 10, ‘Iolani 4 Goal-Scorers—MPI: Jordan Clifford 3, Rylind Butler 3, Dylan Morris 3, Finley Razee. IOL: Nigel Palalay 3, Jackson Iwata. 7th-place game Punahou II 10, Le Jardin 7 Goal-Scorers—PUN: Jeffery Ferrer 3, Tyler Lau 2, Lochlain Keenan 2, Raihau Sunaoka, Kainoa Bird, Beck Kilpatrick. LJA: Wilson Smith 2, Kai Aus 2, Jack Ferandan, James LaRue, Carter Tseu. Previous Story Punahou comes up short against nationally-ranked Corona Centennial Next Story Television and radio - Sept. 3, 2023