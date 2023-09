Scoreboard – Sept. 3, 2023

CALENDAR TODAY SOCCER College men: Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. College women: Colorado Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Soccer Field. MONDAY SOCCER College men: San Francisco State vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis School field. SWIMMING Waikiki Roughwater Swin, 8:30 a.m. at Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and Kaimana Beach Hotel.

