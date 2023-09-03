Scoreboard – Sept. 3, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College men: Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Colorado Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Soccer Field.

MONDAY

SOCCER

College men: San Francisco State vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis School field.

SWIMMING

Waikiki Roughwater Swin, 8:30 a.m. at Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and Kaimana Beach Hotel.

AIR RIFLERY

ILH

Boys Varsity

Mid-Pacific 1052, Punahou 1027

High Scorers—Mid-Pacific: Keisin Kim 267. Punahou: Chasen Matsuoka 271.

Girls Varsity

PUN 1050, MPI 1037

High Scorers—Punahou: Miya Peterson 271. Mid-Pacific: Natasha Strongosky 266

WATER POLO

PUNAHOU INVITATIONAL

Saturday

At Punahou

POOL PLAY

Punahou 11, Le Jardin 3

Goal-Scorers—PUN: Skyler Tjapkes 4, Hayden Dikeman 2, Charley Kakos 2, Kodai Eskin, Makoa Cox, Santino Garcia. LJA: Wilson Smith, Kai Aus, Zavior Ward.

Rio Americano (Sacramento, Calif.) 14, ‘Iolani 2

Goal-Scorers—RA: Lucas Ruano 6, Jack McGoldrick 4, Ian Rasmussen 2, Mati Ruano, Jackson Jeske. IOL: Nigel Palalay, Reef Hangai.

Kamehameha 18, Punahou II 3

Goal-Scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 4, Konnor Chang 3, Caleb Wright 3, Kaeo Andrade 2, Jaxon Nishimura 2, Kealoha’aina Wong 2, Wynn Ferreira, Kaej Kahana. PUN: Tyler Lau, Lochlain Keenan, Beck Kilpatrick

Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 13, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal-Scorers—MV: Jack LeMoine 5, Preston Bouch 2, Caden Poulleau 2, Adrien LeRouge, Owen Chen, Dillon Bouch, Nicolas Thompson. MPI: Jordan Clifford 6, Rylind Butler.

FINAL ROUND

Championship

Rio Americano (Sacramento, Calif.) 9, Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 7

Goal-Scorers—RA: Lucas Ruano 4, Jack McGoldrick 2, Lucas VonHagel, Mati Ruano, Zach Tomlin. MV: Caden Poulleau 3, Jack LeMoine 2, Trevor Bouch, Jason Hughes.

3rd-place game

Punahou 10, Kamehameha 4

Goal-Scorers—PUN: Kodai Eskin 4, Skyler Tjapkes 3, Hayden Dikeman, Charley Kakos, Dylan McManus. KS: Konnor Chang, Caleb Wright, Akahai Hudgens.

5th-place game

Mid-Pacific 10, ‘Iolani 4

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Jordan Clifford 3, Rylind Butler 3, Dylan Morris 3, Finley Razee. IOL: Nigel Palalay 3, Jackson Iwata.

7th-place game

Punahou II 10, Le Jardin 7

Goal-Scorers—PUN: Jeffery Ferrer 3, Tyler Lau 2, Lochlain Keenan 2, Raihau Sunaoka, Kainoa Bird, Beck Kilpatrick. LJA: Wilson Smith 2, Kai Aus 2, Jack Ferandan, James LaRue, Carter Tseu.