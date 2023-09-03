Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 3, 2023
While touring Christmas markets, Mililani resident Marcia Watanabe spotted the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in December. Photo by Brian Watanabe.
At left, Honolulu residents Laura and Bruce Fink discovered the Shaka Bros. restaurant in Christchurch, New Zealand, in January. Photo by Jennifer Bufford.
On a hiking trip to Newfoundland, Canada, Aiea resident Sherrie Seki stopped at the Kona Beach Campground RV Park in September 2022. Photo by Arthur Seki.
