Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 3, 2023

  • While touring Christmas markets, Mililani resident Marcia Watanabe spotted the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in December. Photo by Brian Watanabe.

  • At left, Honolulu residents Laura and Bruce Fink discovered the Shaka Bros. restaurant in Christchurch, New Zealand, in January. Photo by Jennifer Bufford.

  • On a hiking trip to Newfoundland, Canada, Aiea resident Sherrie Seki stopped at the Kona Beach Campground RV Park in September 2022. Photo by Arthur Seki.

