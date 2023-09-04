Letter: Amend Constitution to fix 2nd Amendment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I think many Americans are sick of all the gun violence and mass shootings, which have become a daily occurrence.

I think somewhere around 80% of the country favors sane gun-control measures, such as gun registration, background checks and red-flag laws for the disturbed and ill.

I do not think the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution should be absolute. We also need a good definition of self-defense put in our Constitution.

The Second Amendment does not give us the right to bear nuclear or chemical arms, even though some of these people seem to think that would be an infringement on their rights.

I favor amending the U.S. Constitution to clarify these issues.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

